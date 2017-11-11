Boyne Mountain and Highlands open its slopes tomorrow

Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands will be opening for skiing and riding on Nov 12.

The resorts are opening early this year as a result of their new snowmaking fan guns as well as the favorable winter weather conditions.

The new snow guns are more energy efficient by cutting down on about 50 percent energy usage while making drier snow for better surfing conditions.

This opening comes as the earliest start in 20 years.

Boyne Mountain will have Victor slope open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Boyne Highlands will have Heather slope open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lift ticket prices at both resorts is $35 for all ages. Ages 5 and under and seniors more than 80-years-old are free.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.