"Send Santa to The Troops" is collecting donations

“It gets challenging,” said Simon Santiago

Simon Santiago a U.S. Army Veteran knows all too well what it's like to spend the holidays oversees.

He says while being deployed in Afghanistan, it was gifts like this that got him through the season.

“Those little snacks and those little goodies are very appreciated,” said Simon Santiago

We caught up with Santiago at the the Dort Federal Event Center. Where "Send Santa to The Troops" volunteers were out taking donations.

The charity puts together holiday care packages to local service men and women stationed abroad. Travis George helps with the event. He was at Elwood's in Burton, another donation drop off spot.

“We want to just give them a little piece of home. Wive them a little break in between their downtime. We want to say thank you for what they’re doing,” said Travis George

Radio personalities Johnny Burke and Lisa Marie from Fox 103.9 joined George. They want everyone to get involved.

“Obviously everybody wants to do something this time of year for somebody. So what’s better than giving back to the troops?” said Johnny Burke

"Drop off anything, anything matters, It really does,” said Lisa Marie

Donations can include, snack food, games, personal hygiene items and books....and of course money.

Santiago says these care packages got him through some pretty rough times. He hopes they will do the same for other soldiers far from home.

“The people can get the support especially when they’re away from friends and family,” said Simon Santiago

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.