Overnight house fire in Richland Twp

Overnight house fire in Richland Twp

Stock photo Stock photo
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

The house fire took place near M-46 and Estelle Court in Richland Township.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent responders before 10:30 p.m. on Nov 10.

The fire department did not say if the home was occupied or if anyone was injured.

