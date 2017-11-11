Lions activate Decker - WNEM TV 5

Lions activate Decker

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have activated tackle Taylor Decker from the physically-unable-to-perform list before Sunday's game against Cleveland. Decker has been out all season because of a shoulder injury . He started every game for the Lions as a rookie last season after being drafted in the first round.

Detroit also announced Saturday that it has activated tackle Corey Robinson from injured reserve-designated for return. The Lions waived wide receiver Jace Billingsley.

The Lions will be without guard T.J. Lang against the Browns because of a concussion. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is doubtful because of a back injury.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. 
 

