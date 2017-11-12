A messy day for some

Parts of Mid-Michigan will be bracing for some light snow and rain today. However, not everyone will be seeing precipitation. While the snow will be very light, there still may be some slick spots out on the road so take it easy as you are driving today.

Today

Light snow showers will move into Mid-Michigan from the south and will be lingering mainly around Flint, Genesee County, Shiawassee County, and Lapeer County. As temperatures warm up this afternoon, expect that snow to transition over to rain. A few wet snowflakes will still mix in with the rain. A light dusting of snow may accumulate on grassy surfaces as well as bridges and overpasses. Use caution on the roads in case of icy patches of roadway. To keep track of the rain and snow, check out our Interactive Radar. Highs today will manage to top out in the upper 30s which is about 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will be light out of the south at 5 mph.

Tonight

The rain and snow tapers off tonight as the cold front exits Mid-Michigan. A few flurries may linger behind the front, otherwise expect mainly cloudy skies. Lows tonight drop down to around 30 degrees with light winds out of the west. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is in your area.

Monday and Tuesday

High pressure builds in to start the work week. Typically this would lead to plenty of sunshine, but Monday especially will be cloudy. Skies will clear up a little for Tuesday, but we'll continue to see partly cloudy skies. Highs will slowly rebound back into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday

Our next chance for rain will enter the picture on Wednesday as a cold front moves into Mid-Michigan. This will be a better chance to see some widespread rain across the area. Highs will rise back into the mid to upper 40s.

