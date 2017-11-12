A messy day for some

Michigan State Police are searching for two missing people that were last seen at Houghton Lake.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days gestation.More >
A 27-year-man has died after crashing his SUV.More >
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
Donald Trump sarcastically responded Sunday morning to insults issued by North Korea that described the US President as a "destroyer" who "begged for nuclear war" during his tour of Asia.More >
Police have made an arrest in the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.More >
The house fire took place near M-46 and Estelle Court in Richland Township.More >
Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
