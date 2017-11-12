Owosso Fire Department investigating garage fire - WNEM TV 5

Owosso Fire Department investigating garage fire

Posted: Updated:
Owosso Fire Department Owosso Fire Department
Owosso Fire Department Owosso Fire Department
OWOSSO, MI (WNEM) -

Owosso Fire Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire.

At 5 p.m. on Nov. 11, Owosso Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 1200 block of S. Shiawassee St.

When responders arrived, they found the garage on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire with the help of Owosso Township and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Departments.

Those inside the house did not receive any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.