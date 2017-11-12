Owosso Fire Department investigating garage fire

Owosso Fire Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire.

At 5 p.m. on Nov. 11, Owosso Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 1200 block of S. Shiawassee St.

When responders arrived, they found the garage on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire with the help of Owosso Township and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Departments.

Those inside the house did not receive any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

