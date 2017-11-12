Teenager with disabilities dies in Detroit house fire

Michigan State Police are searching for two missing people that were last seen at Houghton Lake.More >
Michigan State Police are searching for two missing people that were last seen at Houghton Lake.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days gestation.More >
Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days gestation.More >
Authorities say two people have died after connected shootings in St. Clair County, including one at a busy indoor play center.More >
Authorities say two people have died after connected shootings in St. Clair County, including one at a busy indoor play center.More >
A 27-year-man has died after crashing his SUV.More >
A 27-year-man has died after crashing his SUV.More >
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday.More >
O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday.More >
Police have made an arrest in the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.More >
Police have made an arrest in the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.More >
Donald Trump sarcastically responded Sunday morning to insults issued by North Korea that described the US President as a "destroyer" who "begged for nuclear war" during his tour of Asia.More >
Donald Trump sarcastically responded Sunday morning to insults issued by North Korea that described the US President as a "destroyer" who "begged for nuclear war" during his tour of Asia.More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >