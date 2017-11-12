Teenager with disabilities dies in Detroit house fire - WNEM TV 5

Teenager with disabilities dies in Detroit house fire

Stephen Borowy
DETROIT (AP) -

Authorities say a teenager with disabilities has died in a Detroit house fire.

Fire department officials say the 14-year-old boy was found early Sunday in a back bedroom in the home on the city's east side. Firefighters arrived to find the teen's 16-year-old sister outside, and she told them her brother -- who used a wheelchair -- was trapped.

A 52-year-old woman rescued from the home was taken to a hospital, where she's in critical condition.

Investigators say the fire didn't appear to be suspicious. They don't yet know how or in which room it started.

