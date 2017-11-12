Bavarian Inn’s Glockenspiel rings in 50 years

A Frankenmuth restaurant and lodge is celebrating its bell tower’s 50-year anniversary.

The Bavarian Inn Restaurant’s Glockenspiel first rang out to residents and visitors on Nov. 12, 1967.

The Glockenspiel is known as one of the most recognizable features at the Bavarian Inn.

Sitting atop of a 50-foot tower, it features figurines that depict the legend of the Pied Piper of Hameln four times a day.

The 35-bell Glockenspiel also received some renovation earlier this year. Internal mechanisms were redone with figurines being repainted and refurbished.

To celebrate the 50-year anniversary, the Bavarian Inn has made a video about the Glockenspiel’s history.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge is also offering guests a special anniversary package including a commemorative Glockenspiel 64-ounce growler.

