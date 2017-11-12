Cryptic tweet from Little Debbie hints the end is near for one c - WNEM TV 5

Little Debbie fans can rest easy, all sweet treats are here to stay

Posted: Updated:

(Meredith) -- Nutty Buddy. Honey Buns. Oatmeal Creme Pies. Christmas Tree Cakes. All four classics of Little Debbie’s snack cake were lined up for the chopping block, but these treats are no longer in danger.

“Which one,” the tweet asks. 

"ONE GOTTA GO FOREVER..." photos were stirring up some unrest on Nov. 8. The company hinted that one of its popualr treats would soon be gone forever.

Later, the company admitted it just wanted to get people talking about their favorite snack.

There are no plans to get rid of any products.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.