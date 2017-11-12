Little Debbie fans can rest easy, all sweet treats are here to stay

(Meredith) -- Nutty Buddy. Honey Buns. Oatmeal Creme Pies. Christmas Tree Cakes. All four classics of Little Debbie’s snack cake were lined up for the chopping block, but these treats are no longer in danger.
“Which one,” the tweet asks.
Which one? pic.twitter.com/L0JNW7SAVL— Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) November 8, 2017
"ONE GOTTA GO FOREVER..." photos were stirring up some unrest on Nov. 8. The company hinted that one of its popualr treats would soon be gone forever.
We didn't say it would be easy. #OneGottaGo pic.twitter.com/Au6oPgFEIF— Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) November 9, 2017
Later, the company admitted it just wanted to get people talking about their favorite snack.
There are no plans to get rid of any products.
