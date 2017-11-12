Police: Child hit by car in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Police: Child hit by car in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
By Stephen Borowy
Connect
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A young boy went to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. on the corner of Sheridan and Hiland Street in Saginaw.      

Investigators said the boy was playing in the street with some friends when a car ran into him.

Thankfully, he only had some bumps and bruises, according to police.

Officials said the driver did stop to check on him and is cooperating with police.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.