Police: Child hit by car in Saginaw

A young boy went to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. on the corner of Sheridan and Hiland Street in Saginaw.

Investigators said the boy was playing in the street with some friends when a car ran into him.

Thankfully, he only had some bumps and bruises, according to police.

Officials said the driver did stop to check on him and is cooperating with police.

