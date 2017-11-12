3 arrested from fatal drive-by shooting

Three men are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Flint.

At midnight on Nov. 12, Flint Township Police officers responded to a drive-by shooting at the 3300 block of W. Dayton St. near the area of Lavelle Road and Pasadena Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a vehicle with multiple people drove by the residence firing numerous rounds into the house.

Police said a resident at the house fired a gun at the vehicle and hit the driver.

The driver of the suspect vehicle drove to the 3100 block of Bertha St. in Mount Morris Township where he died from his injury.

Mount Morris Police Township officers were sent to this address and arrested the three individuals. The suspects were then turned over to Flint Township Police officers.

All three suspects were 19-year-old men from the city of Flint and were lodged in Genesee County Jail. The 17-year-old who shot at the suspect's vehicle was also placed in Genesee County Jail.

Flint Township Police was assisted by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police Bridgeport Crime Lab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Doug Hart at the Flint Township Police Department.

The case is being handled by Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for any potential charges.

