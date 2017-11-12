8th Girls on the Run 5K heading to downtown Saginaw

Girls on the Run, also known as the Reindeer Run, is holding its 8th annual 5K in downtown Saginaw.

The event will be held in downtown Saginaw on Nov. 18th and is expected to have more than 1,000 runners and walkers.

The race will kick off the Positive Results Downtown Holiday Parade.

Participants will start at the Castle Museum at 10:45 a.m. and finish at the Andersen Enrichment Center.

Those who cross the finished line will be greeted with hand-painted medals, hot chocolate, cookies, and a front-row view of the Holiday Parade.

Shuttles are available after the run for a limited time from the start and finish line.

Organizers are encouraging runners and walkers to dress festive winter attire.

For those who want to run or walk in the race, they must registrate by Nov. 16th at the organization’s website.

It will cost $25 per person and families with four or more get a discount of $5 per registration.

