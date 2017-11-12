DNR seeks campground hosts for 2018 season

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for campground hosts for the 2018 season.

The DNR needs hosts in state parks, recreation areas, and rustic forest campgrounds.

Volunteers will work 30 hours a week by helping campers find their campsites, answering camper questions, planning campground activities and performing light park maintenance duties.

These hosts will benefit from waived camping fees. However, volunteers cannot take any law enforcement measures.

The DNR said ideal candidates will be selected by how familiar they are with the state park system, camping experience, special skills, availability, and knowledge of the area.

Individuals and couples may apply to be volunteers from April through October. Candidates must be 18-years-old, provide their own camping equipment, food, and other personal items.

Those interested can apply at the DNR’s website under their volunteering section.

