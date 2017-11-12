NAACP promotes peace with 61st annual Freedom Fund banquet

The NAACP held their 61st annual freedom fund banquet. The group aims to make positive changes in their community while uniting people to bring peace.

"The state of things in politics and what we’re seeing around the world, as human beings and individuals we need peace," said Darold Newton, President of Bay City NAACP.

Uniting for peace is the goal of the NAACP banquet. Newton said the 61st annual Freedom Fund will be saluting the 108 years of the organizations. He said they will also address issues like equal opportunity and social justice for all.

"To solve some of the problems that we have locally. On a state level in the national level," said Darold Newton.

The event was held at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Bay City. Congresswomen Brenda Lawrence was the keynote speaker. Discussions included everything from voting fraud to access to proper healthcare.

Ron Haughton is active NAACP member. He said he believes creating a better climate is possible if everyone works together.

"Fellowship and a reminder of the work that the NAACP has done in Bay City across United States," said Ron Haughton - NAACP member.

TV 5's own Jamie Sherrod helped host the event. The association celebrated their accomplishments and looked at what else needs to be done. As for Newton, he says the challenges are great, but the NAACP is greater.

"We should come together to work for peace and harmony. I think that’s a great thing that we can work on this year," said Darold Newton.

