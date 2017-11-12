Kennard sparks Pistons in win over Heat

DETROIT (AP) -- Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Avery Bradley added 24 points in the Detroit Pistons' 112-103 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Reggie Jackson scored 17 points, rookie Luke Kennard had 14 and Andre Drummond added eight points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons. At 10-3, they are second behind Boston in the Eastern Conference and off to their best start since going 10-2 in 2005-06.

The Pistons used a 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull away.

Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Dion Waiters added 16 points and five assists for Miami.

The Pistons led 58-55 at halftime and 83-81 entering the final quarter. They opened a 91-86 edge after Kennard's jumper. Later, after a 6-0 run got Miami to 93-92, Kennard hit consecutive shots -- a runner and a 3-pointer -- to make it 98-92 with 7 minutes left.

Kennard's layup made it 107-97 with 2:24 left.

CONNECTIONS

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was an assistant with the Heat from 1995-03 and the team's head coach from 2003-06. Pistons assistant Tim Hardaway played for the Heat from 1996-01 and his No. 10 Miami jersey was retired. ... Heat assistant Juwan Howard played college basketball at Michigan.

LONG-RANGE START

Miami's first four made shots to open the game were 3-pointers, giving the Heat a 12-7 lead, before Whiteside's short jumper broke the string. Miami started 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished the first quarter 7 of 16 from beyond the arc and 11 of 22 overall from the field. The Pistons made 4 of 8 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 31-29.

TIP-INS

Heat: Former Michigan point point Derrick Walton Jr., now a rookie with Miami, attended Michigan's home basketball game Saturday night in Ann Arbor and was part of a pregame banner ceremony to recognize the Wolverines' Big Ten tournament title last season. He did not play in Sunday's game at Little Caesars Arena. ... G/F Rodney McGruder (left tibia) did not play.

Pistons: Starting small forward Stanley Johnson (right hip flexor strain) missed Sunday's game, his third in a row. Van Gundy is hopeful Johnson will return for Detroit's game at Milwaukee on Wednesday. ... F/C Jon Leuer (left ankle) also did not play against the Heat.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

