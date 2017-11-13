Crash knocks out power in Genesee County - WNEM TV 5

Crash knocks out power in Genesee County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Consumers Energy responded to the scene of a crash in Genesee County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

Police said a driver hit a pole at E. Coldwater Road and Horton Avenue. It knocked out power to the intersection.

There is no word yet on the driver’s condition. 

