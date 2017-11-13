Flint home destroyed by fire

A Flint home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on the 3000 block of Iroquois Avenue.

Firefighters at the scene told TV5 no one was home at the time of the fire. A family does live in the home, though.

It’s unclear how the blaze started, but officials said the home has major damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

