Man airlifted after vehicle crashes into tree

A Mid-Michigan man was airlifted with critical injuries after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 on Maple Grove, near Bringold, in Surrey Township.

Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway and drove into a ditch before crashing with a driveway. The collision caused the vehicle to go airborne and crash into a tree.

Police said the driver, 48-year-old Johnny White of Lake, was thrown from the vehicle. He was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand rapids for treatment of his injuries.

He is currently listed in critical condition, according to officials.

Police said White was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

