Social media stalker travels from Michigan to meet Pennsylvania teen

Authorities have arrested a Michigan man accused of stalking a Pennsylvania teen who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

Michael Leib, 30, is charged with stalking and harassing the teenager.

Investigators said Leib began sending the 18-year-old victim lewd messages on social media, then drove nine hours from Michigan to the teen's home in Wayne, Pennsylvania at least five times.

"[The victim] was not responding, leading him on, or making any suggestions. He wasn't inviting him,” Det. James Santoliquito said.

On October 25, the suspect reportedly knocked on the front door asking to meet the teen, then came back again at least three times on November 7. He also reportedly messaged the victim's family members saying he would "take their son."

Detectives lured him back to the house using the victim's social media accounts and arrested him.

Authorities are urging parents to talk to their children about social media and monitor their use.

"It's very important for families. Go over Internet safety. It's very dangerous for anyone to try to meet somebody,” Dept. Superintendent Chris Flanagan said.

Investigators are waiting for a search warrant to search Leib's car. He's currently being held at the Delaware County Jail on $20,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 16.

