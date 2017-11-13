WATCH: Time lapse video captures Northern Lights in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

WATCH: Time lapse video captures Northern Lights in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Source: CNN ( Jeff Baurs Photography) Source: CNN ( Jeff Baurs Photography)
CNN -

Jeff Baurs shot the time lapse video on Tuesday of the Northern Lights in Denton, Michigan.

He saw a Facebook post about the lights, so he ran outside and set up his camera at about 9:30 p.m.

Baurs said he didn't even check to see if the lights were visible to the naked eye. He just set up his camera and went back to work.

Thee photos were taken over approximately one hour.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.