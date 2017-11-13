Stubborn clouds to start the week

It was a soggy end to the weekend in parts of Mid-Michigan, but thankfully as we get ready to kick off a new workweek, things are beginning to dry out. We hope you had a great weekend and we wish you a great Monday!

Today & Tonight

Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the day, but we will remain dry. Highs will be held back a bit by the cloud cover, with temperatures only jumping to highs this afternoon around 40 degrees. Winds should remain fairly light, which should keep wind chills in check.

Mostly cloudy skies will hold strong during the overnight hours, but we should manage to see some breaks in those clouds, especially toward Tuesday morning. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the low 30s tonight, but if we do see bigger breaks in the cloud coverage, it's possible we could drop a bit lower.

Breaks in the skies could also lead to a few areas of fog for the commute on Tuesday morning, so we'll keep our eyes on that.

Tuesday & Wednesday (Opening Day)

Skies should continue clearing out Tuesday morning and we should manage to sneak in some sun during the day on Tuesday. With the increased sunshine expected, temperatures should manage a jump into the middle 40s for afternoon highs.

That stay from the sun will be short, as clouds are expected to increase Tuesday evening into the day on Wednesday. We'll stay dry initially during the overnight, but showers will be on the increase toward daybreak on Wednesday.

If you're headed out for opening day, plan on having showers around with temperatures expected to range from the middle 30s to upper 30s for much of the morning, with lower 40s expected during the late morning and early afternoon.

Winds around all areas of the Lower Peninsula should be out of the south on Wednesday, roughly 5 to 15 miles per hour. This will help highs rise into the middle 40s on Wednesday, despite the cloud cover and shower activity.

Rain should wind down in the TV5 viewing area during the evening hours with dry weather expected into the overnight period and into Thursday.

Take a look beyond the forecast of today with a look at your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast here!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.