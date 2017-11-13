State police searching for 2-year-old girl in parental abduction

Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old Michigan girl who they say was abducted by her parents.

Carter Grace Gerschoffer was last seen in Cadillac the morning of Nov. 2 with her mother, Brittany Denise Gerschoffer, and her mother’s boyfriend, Travis Scott Jordan.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle the three were last seen in was found abandoned in the Meijer parking lot in Cadillac that afternoon. Investigators believe they were picked up at Meijer and given a ride by an unknown person.

Brittany has family in the St. Joseph area and Travis has family in the Grand Rapids area, according to officials.

Police are concerned for the toddler’s safety and are asking for the public’s help finding her. It's not clear why the girl's mother was not allowed to take the child.

Carter is described as 36" tall and approximately 30 pounds with a thin build. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 231-779-6040 or your local police department.

