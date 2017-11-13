Police: Fenton man found with nude photos of underage girls - WNEM TV 5

Police: Fenton man found with nude photos of underage girls

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Genesee County Sheriff's Office Genesee County Sheriff's Office
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested after police found him in possession of child pornography.

Ray Matthew Moore II, 46, of Fenton, is charged with the manufacture and possession of child sexually abusive material.

Authorities began investigating Moore after they learned he was asking underage girls for nude photos online. A search warrant seized digital evidence from his home, officials said.

Moore was arraigned on Nov. 6 in Flint.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet and social media.  

