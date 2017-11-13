I-Team Report: The stress of junior year

Bay City Western junior Claire Patterson hits all the right notes in choir, just like she hits the books in the classroom.

However, when it comes to planning out her future, she feels a bit out of tune.

"In your junior year, you have to visit college tours, pick what you want to major in, have to keep your GPA up, have to take classes that gear you towards what you want to do. That's the biggest thing that freaks me out, figuring out what I want to do,” Patterson said.

Where do you want to go?

What do you want to do?

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Those are just a few questions high school juniors are hammered with.

Reese High School junior Alyssa Grzemkowski mapped out her career path back in seventh grade. She is sticking to it and wants to be an ICU nurse.

However, Grzemkowski said junior year is jam-packed with obstacles that can make or break her medical dreams.

"My junior year is really important because of my SAT scores are important to get into college. I need to be focusing on what I need to be to get into college and get the job I want,” she said.

Grzemkowski hopes to accomplish a lot this year.

"The biggest challenge now is hanging with friends, keeping up with studies and going to work,” she said.

Work is something Bay City Central junior Sonja Seeber knows a little something about. Well, working full-time hours, she knows a lot about it.

“It's really hard balancing school work and extra-curricular activities, but it's important to keep a schedule and balance with time management,” Seeber said.

Seeber said she writes everything down in her planner. It's the only way she stays on top of all her commitments.

It's not so much of a slam dunk for Bay City Western multi-sport athlete and senior Parker Rivard.

Even though he made it through his junior year, he regrets not starting his game plan earlier.

His advice on tackling the difficult junior year is don't wait until junior year to map out your plays.

"Freshman and sophomore year I didn't pay attention to my grades or GPA. I didn't realize colleges look at everything,” Rivard said.

Now he’s got all his moves down and a winning game plan.

"I'd say have fun with sports and friends, but also don't lose focus on the bigger picture, college, grades and where I want to go,” Rivard said.

Reese High School senior Tyler Terbush is all about focus. He has to be.

“Wake up, go to school, practice weekdays, weekends wake up at 8 in the morning, go to my first job until 4, then go to my second job until 11:30,” Terbush said.

Terbush has two jobs and plays sports. He said there’s a trick to dealing with the pressure.

“I guess it's having fun with what I do,” he said.

It’s how Terbush survived junior year and now excels in the classroom and on the hardwood as a senior.

These are the best years of your life. You want to have good times, succeed and prepare yourself for the next phase.

So what's next for these students? Which college will lure them in? What unforseen obstacles pop up?

TV5's Colette Boyd will check back in with them early next year to see what's up.

