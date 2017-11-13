Man, 53, hit by car while walking in Flint

A Mid-Michigan man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in Flint.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Fenton Road, south of Walker Street.

Investigators said a dark blue 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was heading south on Fenton Road when it hit a 53-year-old man who was walking in the area.

The pedestrian, later identified as Gary Alan Cooper of Flint, was taken to Hurley Medical Center with multiple injuries. He was last listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver, a 28-year-old Flint man, was taken into custody and lodged in the City of Flint lockup, according to officials.

Investigators said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Dominic Tefft at 810-237-6808 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

