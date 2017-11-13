Beaverton Police looking to put Thanksgiving turkey on the table

The Beaverton Police Department is looking for families in the Gladwin County community that need a little help putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

The department is asking that if you need help, or you know a family that does, you nominate them through Facebook private messages, or email them at beavertonpolice@yahoo.com.

The department will need to know a name of the household, how many people are in the family, and the family’s address.

They are looking to help as many families as possible by delivering turkey, potatoes, stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce, and a pumpkin pie.

The food will not be cooked, and will be delivered on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.