Burton resident arrested for possession of child porn

Michigan State Police (MSP) paired with other law enforcement officials to arrest a man from Burton on possession of child porn.

Gregory Allen Mead, 46, was arrested and digital evidence was taken from his home. This investigation started when authorities said they learned Mead was trading material on the internet.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Northeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force announced the arrest of the Button resident.

Mead was arraigned at the U.S. District Court in Flint on Nov. 7.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to talk with their children about how to safely use the internet.

If you have information about child sexual exploitation, you can report it to the Cyber Tip Line.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.