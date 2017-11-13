Top 5 on 5: Best place to get a special outfit in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Top 5 on 5: Best place to get a special outfit in Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo

With the holidays around the corner, you may be in the market for a special outfit for that next family gathering.

That brings us to this week’s Top 5 on 5.

We want to know the best place in the Tri-City area, and along the I-69 corridor to get one!

Email your nominations to wnem@wnem.com, or post them on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.