Have you seen this man? Burton PD trying to ID him

BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

The Burton Police Department is trying to identify a man last seen in a Family Dollar.

The man was last seen at the store located at S. Saginaw St. on Oct. 30.

When he left the store, he rode his bike west on Judd Road.

If you have any information about this man, you can contact Burton Police Department at (810) 742-2542

