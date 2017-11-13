Sea Life looking for 5 high schoolers to go behind the scenes

Sea Life is searching for five high school students to take part in their Careers in Conservation program.

Students will go behind the scenes and get a hands-on experience with the aquarist team.

Sea Life is accepting applications until Nov. 16.

To apply, students must submit a 250 to 1,000 word essay to the sealifemichigan@sealifeus.com email address.

The Careers in Conservation event is on Nov. 29.

Students will get the chance to:

Learn about the life support and filtration systems needed to support dozens of large exhibits

Test for favorable water in the Sea Life laboratory.

Help aquarists prepare food for thousands of creatures.

Feed two rescued green sea turtles, Benson and Carr

Learn about Sea Life’s conservation and education program.

For more information about the event, you can visit Sea Life’s website, under news and events.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.