Roads to close for water main repair in Midland - WNEM TV 5

Roads to close for water main repair in Midland

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Midland Water Distribution personnel will reduce eastbound Buttles Street to one lane at the intersection of Rodd Street to repair a broken water main.

Crews begin their repairs at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 and end at the end of the day.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to avoid the intersection if possible.

For any questions or comments, you can call the Water Distribution Department at 989-837-6950.

