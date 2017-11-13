Police search for person of interest in sexual assault

Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to an assault and sexual assault case in Flint.

On Aug. 16 about 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., Flint police said a female victim was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted while at a townhouse complex in Flint.

The victim met the man while at a bar on the south end of Flint, police said.

The man was possibly driving a two-door black Cadillac or Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Anyone with information regarding this person of interest or the assault is asked to call Det. Will Surface at 810-237-6946 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

