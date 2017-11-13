Police search for person of interest in sexual assault - WNEM TV 5

Police search for person of interest in sexual assault

Posted: Updated:
Flint Police Department Flint Police Department
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to an assault and sexual assault case in Flint.

On Aug. 16 about 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., Flint police said a female victim was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted while at a townhouse complex in Flint.

The victim met the man while at a bar on the south end of Flint, police said.

The man was possibly driving a two-door black Cadillac or Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Anyone with information regarding this person of interest or the assault is asked to call Det. Will Surface at 810-237-6946 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.