Essexville schools were in secure mode Monday following threat

The Essexville-Hampton Public Schools were in secure mode on Monday following a threat made to its middle school.

Superintendent Matt Cortez said Cramer Middle School and Garber High School operated in a modified secure mode on Monday, which meant students were not allowed to leave the building.

The district received a threat over the weekend from a former student directed at Cramer Middle School, Cortez said.

Police are investigating the threat, but it was determined there was no imminent threat, Cortez said.

