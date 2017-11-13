Essexville schools were in secure mode Monday following threat - WNEM TV 5

Essexville schools were in secure mode Monday following threat

ESSEXVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

The Essexville-Hampton Public Schools were in secure mode on Monday following a threat made to its middle school.

Superintendent Matt Cortez said Cramer Middle School and Garber High School operated in a modified secure mode on Monday, which meant students were not allowed to leave the building.

The district received a threat over the weekend from a former student directed at Cramer Middle School, Cortez said.

Police are investigating the threat, but it was determined there was no imminent threat, Cortez said.

