Sheriff's office: Man dies after being hit by truck in Brown City

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a truck while walking in Brown City.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Nov. 11 on Van Dyke Road, north of Clear Lake Road.

The man has been identified as Christopher Valentine, of Auburn Hills.

Valentine was walking southbound on Van Dyke Road when he was hit by a 2005 Dodge Dakota heading southbound, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said the area was not lighted and Valentine was wearing camouflage with no reflective material on it.

Valentine was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old from Clifford, told investigators they were traveling below the speed limit of 55 mph due to concerns of moving deer.

He and his two passengers were not injured in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the crash.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Robert Wells at rwells@lapeercounty.org or Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at jparks@lapeercounty.org.

