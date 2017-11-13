Professional golf coming back to Mid-Michigan

It’s been more than 8 years since the last Buick open in Grand Blanc, but next September golf is back with a whole new name.

Earlier this year we told you about the Ally Challenge coming to Warwick Hills. Now we’ve been learning more about what you can expect.

Two big names in golf and two big names in country music are headed to Mid-Michigan as the professional golf tournament, called the Ally Challenge, inches closer.

“Everybody’s excited about professional golf coming back to Genesee County and it’s really sincere,” said Chris Coffman, the tournament director of Ally Challenge.

Coffman said the official sign up for the tournament will be just a few weeks before the event, which will be held the week of Sept. 10, 2018.

However, Coffman said professional golfer and fan-favorite John Daly told him so far he plans on playing.

“We also think Fred Couples is going to come, based on a phone conversation we had with him,” Coffman said.

Couples and Daly play on the PGA Champions Circuit, which is for players 50 and older.

It’s not just big names on the course. Coffman said the country music duo Big and Rich will be performing. While they are still ironing out the details, he said you never know who else might perform.

“Kid Rock is going to play the Pro-Am,” Coffman said. “We don’t know if Kid Rocks going to play any music. You never know, he’s got a history of pulling the guitar out every now and then.”

The Ally Challenge also announced it will be teaming up with McLaren Health Care as a sponsor.

Andrea Riley, with Ally Financial, said proceeds from the event will go right back into the community.

“We’re working with a few various charities,” Riley said. “We'll probably come back in a few months with that. We want to make the most impact as possible. The intention is not necessarily kind of peanut butter spread, but rather pick two or three really deserving charities.”

As for Coffman, he said tickets are on sale now and they start at about $20.

“We’re really happy it all came together,” Coffman said.

Coffman also said Warwick Hills can hold about 20,000 people a day. With such a big concert coming there, he thinks Warwick Hills Golf Course could get filled up pretty quick, so don’t forget to get your tickets early.

The Ally Challenge will debut at Warwick Hills in 2018 from Sept. 10 to 16.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.