Couple encourages parents to think of adopting their next child

Thousands of Michigan children are searching for a loving family to adopt them and give them a safe home.

November is National Adoption Awareness Month and TV5 sat down with local parents who encourage others to think about fostering or adopting a blessing they’ve experienced eight times over.

“We’ve got our biological son Timothy, he’s 10. And Claire is 3, Lilah is 2, and Kalie is 1,” said Laura Trader, mother of eight.

The Trader house is full, not just with happy kids, but happy hearts too.

In 2012, Roger and Laura Trader wanted to expand their family.

“We knew that there were children out there that needed a good home,” Laura said.

So they decided to become foster parents.

Their journey started out with licensing and classes. Five years later, it resulted in eight children into their home, three of whom will stay forever.

“We are so blessed,” Roger said.

The Trader’s adopted Claire, Lilah and Kalie from their uncertain starts in life. Adoption specialist Tammy Ewing has been with the family from the beginning of their four-year journey.

She’s seen firsthand the magic of fostering and adopting.

“They’re great kids and they are doing fantastic, but it’s due to the love and care that these parents are providing to them,” Ewing said.

November is special for the Traders because it’s national adoption month. The state of Michigan highlights the 21st as adoption day.

To celebrate national adoption month, Ewing wants to remind everyone that fostering is a very important part of the adoption process.

Approximately 3,000 children in Michigan are waiting for permanent homes, but they need somewhere to go in the meantime.

“Even if it is for a short time these kids need love and care and time and a safe place to be,” Ewing said.

For anyone thinking of fostering or adopting, the Traders recommend doing your homework and it will be more than worth it.

“It’s about what you can do to help a child to have a better future so that’s the most important thing to always keep in mind,” Laura said.

If you would like to receive more information about fostering or adoption call 989-686-3170 ext. 1025.

