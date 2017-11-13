Study: Women less likely to receive CPR

If you suffer a sudden heart attack and collapse to the ground, your gender may play a major role in whether or not someone gives you life-saving CPR.

A new study found women are less likely to receive CPR from a bystander and women are less likely to survive the ordeal.

Researchers found only 39 percent of women suffering a cardiac event in a public location were given CPR, compared to 45 percent of men.

Researchers said fear over touching a woman's breast could be the explanation.

"Unfortunately I could see why some people could be a little hesitant to potentially put their hands on somebody's body by their breasts. I'm sorry to say, but it is a real concern," said Dr. Raymond Rudoni, specializes in emergency medicine at McLaren in Flint.

Rudoni said people should not hesitate to perform CPR on someone in need, especially because doing it properly means you won't even touch the other person's breast.

"There's a decrease in incidents where people do the compressions or CPR on women, but as a society we don't do enough CPR on anybody. We don't do it enough on men. We don't do it enough on women. We all need to get better at it," Rudoni said.

Amy Maya, nurse, teachers McLaren's staff about CPR. She said people should never be afraid to deliver the treatment.

"Stops being about the body in the physical aspects of the body. It starts becoming, I need to save this person's life," Maya said.

As for Rudoni, he said if you see someone in distress - man or woman - get to work.

"Activate the 911 system immediately. Get their patient on their back and put the palm of your hand in the middle of the breastbone," Rudoni said. "It's nowhere near the breast tissue. And start pushing down 100 to 120 times per minute," Rudoni said.

