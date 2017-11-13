Flint City Council elects new president, vice president

The Flint City Council elected its new president and vice president Monday night.

Herbert Winfrey was elected as the council president and Monica Galloway was elected as the vice president.

The previous council president, Kerry Nelson, lost his re-election last week. Santino Guerra, 19, won the race for the third ward seat.

The new council members were sworn in on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.