Flint school evacuated, closed Tuesday due to strange smell - WNEM TV 5

Flint school evacuated, closed Tuesday due to strange smell

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A local school remains closed Tuesday because of a strange smell.

Students were sent home Monday from the International Academy of Flint when school officials suspected a gas leak.

Consumers Energy couldn't find any evidence of that leak, and no other source of the smell was found.

However, one worker described it as the smell of paint.

