Spaghetti dinner to raise money for Caro boy with brain tumor

A fundraiser hopes to raise money for the family of a five-year-old Mid-Michigan boy who is battling a brain tumor.

The Knights of Columbus Hall in Caro will host a spaghetti dinner, silent auction and bake sale. Money raised will help the family with medical and travel expenses.

The fundraiser will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

