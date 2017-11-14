Spaghetti dinner to raise money for Caro boy with brain tumor - WNEM TV 5

Spaghetti dinner to raise money for Caro boy with brain tumor

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
CARO, MI (WNEM) -

A fundraiser hopes to raise money for the family of a five-year-old Mid-Michigan boy who is battling a brain tumor.

The Knights of Columbus Hall in Caro will host a spaghetti dinner, silent auction and bake sale. Money raised will help the family with medical and travel expenses.

The fundraiser will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.