Victim critical, 1 in custody after stabbing in Flint

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

One person is in critical condition and another in custody after a stabbing. 

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on Thomson Street in Flint. 

Police haven't released any further information about the victim or the suspect. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

