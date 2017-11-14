Clouds break a bit for Tuesday

It was a dreary start to the week yesterday, but we did manage to dry out after a soggy end to the weekend. As we get ready to get our Tuesday started, a few breaks in the clouds last night allowed temperatures to cool a little bit more, so a bit of fog has shown itself early this morning.

Today & Tonight

Fog is not expected to be a major factor on the morning commute today, but it may get in the way of a few areas seeing the sun today, or at least hold it off for a little while. Unlike the summer, it will take a greater effort to mix that fog out of here, so we'll likely start the day on a bit of a cloudier note.

Our prospects for sun are a little bit better today, but we'll play a bit more conservatively with the cloud forecast, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected. Bottom line here, most areas should manage at least a few breaks in the clouds before the day is done.

Highs reached the middle 40s in a few areas under overcast conditions yesterday, and we should be able to manage middle 40s again today with some brighter skies. Winds should remain light out of the south around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Any breaks in the cloud cover today will fill back in as the night goes on, with mostly cloudy skies expected late this evening and overnight. We should stay dry through the evening tonight, before eventually rain moves back into the picture by Wednesday morning.

Lows are expected to be a bit more mild tonight with the extensive cloud cover, falling into the middle and upper 30s in most areas. Winds will be anywhere between 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight out of the south.

