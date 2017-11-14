Woman blamed for explosion at motel sentenced to prison

When San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin caught an 83-yard touchdown pass Sunday, he blew a kiss to the sky and dropped to his knees.More >
When San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin caught an 83-yard touchdown pass Sunday, he blew a kiss to the sky and dropped to his knees.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is facing murder charges after authorities say he intentionally rammed another vehicle during a rage, causing a crash that killed the other driver.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is facing murder charges after authorities say he intentionally rammed another vehicle during a rage, causing a crash that killed the other driver.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incestMore >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incestMore >
The Burton Police Department is trying to identify a man last seen in a Burton Family Dollar.More >
The Burton Police Department is trying to identify a man last seen in a Burton Family Dollar.More >
A Mid-Michigan man has been formally charged in the death of his 20-month-old daughter, and in a document obtained by TV5, officials said he admitted to hurting his daughter.More >
A Mid-Michigan man has been formally charged in the death of his 20-month-old daughter, and in a document obtained by TV5, officials said he admitted to hurting his daughter.More >
Amazon has released their list of Black Friday deals.More >
Amazon has released their list of Black Friday deals.More >
A young man determined to work and make a better life for himself rode his bike into work, rain or shine, every day.More >
A young man determined to work and make a better life for himself rode his bike into work, rain or shine, every day.More >
A heartwarming moment between a Walmart cashier and a customer shows a little patience and understanding can make all the difference.More >
A heartwarming moment between a Walmart cashier and a customer shows a little patience and understanding can make all the difference.More >
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >