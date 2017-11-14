Watchful citizen helps capture suspect in Ortonville double shooting

A Michigan man has been arrested following a manhunt that put local schools on alert.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Michael Quigley, the suspect wanted in the attempted murder in Brandon Township, was detained about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

His arrest comes after a long manhunt in Oakland and Genesee County Tuesday night into Wednesday evening.

Investigators said Quigley went to an apartment on Tuesday, Nov. 14 on the 90 block of Village Court where his estranged wife was visiting with a male friend. Police said Quigley knocked on the door and when it was opened, he pushed his way into the apartment where an argument took place.

That's when investigators said Quigley fired off multiple shots using a .22 caliber silver revolver. One bullet hit the male victim in the eye and another bullet hit the woman in the back of the head.

Both victims are in the ICU at a local hospital, but are in stable condition, according to police. The 3-year-old daughter of the male friend was also in the apartment at the time, police said. The child was not hurt and is currently with family members.

A forensics team collected bullet fragments from the scene, which appear to show five shots in total were fired during the argument.

Police said after the shooting, Quigley fled the apartment where he pointed the revolver at a neighbor who was outside. He then took off on foot. His truck was found by the sheriff's office a short distance down the road, which appeared to have run out of gas before the argument took place.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office recovered the revolver they believed was used in the attack in a bush near the apartment. Quigley's phone was also recovered near that area, the sheriff's office said.

Ashley Fredericks said she saw Quigley fleeing the scene.

"When I saw the individual running after hearing the woman screaming, I thought something did happen. But I didn't know exactly what," Fredericks said.

Investigators said Quigley's estranged wife was in the process of obtaining a personal protection order against him. She was due to have a hearing in front of a judge Wednesday.

Residents in the area were told to stay in their homes and some school districts in the area - including Goodrich - were closed as the manhunt was underway.

The Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, K-9 Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team, SWAT, and numerous deputies and detectives searched and canvassed the area looking for Quigley.

Officials said he was a third party contracted assistant wrestling coach at Lake Orion Community Schools, but has not been associated with the schools since early spring of 2017.

Quigley is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

