Uptick in car vs. deer crashes reported

It’s that time of year.

Eleven reports of car vs. deer crashes were called into Tuscola County Central Dispatch in a 24-hour time-period this week.

This doesn’t include people who may have driven directly to various law enforcement agencies to report the crashes.

Chesaning Police are also reporting several car/deer crashes.

With hunting season in full swing it's typical to see an increase in vehicle versus deer collisions.

"I hear it all the time. People come in, 'I didn't hit the deer. The deer hit me,'" said Adam Spooner, manager of Mt. Morris Auto Pride Collision.

Spooner said between the start of bow-hunting season and Christmas, there's an uptick of accidents caused by deer.

"That is very typical where they just run right into the side of 'em, or they try to jump over the thing and it crushes in the roof or runs right into the glass. I've had some to where you know, they've jumped right inside the vehicle through the glass and was in the back seat of the vehicle," Spooner said.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the deer herd across the region is larger this year because of the mild winters in recent years.

In 2016, Michigan motorists reported almost 47,000 vehicle/deer crashes. Those accidents resulted in more than 1,200 injuries and 14 deaths.

As for Spooner, he tells drivers to be cautious.

