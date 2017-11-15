Woman reports suspicious situation at Meijer in Swartz Creek

Authorities are investigating after a woman said she and her children were followed and approached by a suspicious man while shopping at a Mid-Michigan Meijer.

Metro Police Authority of Genesee County said officers were called to the Meijer on Morrish Road in Swartz Creek at about 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

The woman reported she was approached several times by a man in the store while she was shopping with her children.

The police authority said someone shared the complaint’s Facebook post to their Facebook page.

In the post, the woman said she first noticed the man in the parking lot of the store. She later saw him watching her and “immediately had red flags and warnings going off.”

“He still had his eyes on me and my kid's and I had the gut instinct that he wanted to get me or my kids or both, well so did the Meijer employee who was standing five feet behind me. I started backing up towards her with my kids and I asked her " did you see that" she said yes I did and was already on her radio to security,” the post said.

The woman said Meijer employees escorted her and her children to a private room and security followed the man out of the store.

“They had a great team of employees that acted quickly and did not downplay this situation,” the woman wrote.

Metro Police said they are working with Meijer and investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.