WNEM Thanksgiving Scramble

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



The WNEM Thanksgiving Scramble begins at approximately 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time(“E.T.”) on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 and ends at approximately 7:00 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday November 22, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries become the property of WNEM/Meredith Corporation, and will not be acknowledged or returned. For the purposes of these rules:

“Station” refers to WNEM.

“Twitter handle” refers to @WNEMTV5News

Sponsor: WNEM/Meredith Corporation, 107 North Franklin Street, Saginaw, MI 48607

ENTRY: Watch WNEM news from approximately 5:30-6:00 a.m. E.T. (“Time A”) and 6:30-7:00 am E.T. (“Time B”) on Wednesday November 22, 2017. At each of Time A and Time B, Station will display three Thanksgiving themed words whose spelling has been scrambled. The first entrant to unscramble the Thanksgiving themed words and tweet the three correctly spelled Thanksgiving themed words to Station (mentioning the above specified Twitter handle) will be the winner for each of Time A and Time B. Time A and Time B will each have different Thanksgiving themed words and entries. Winner is determined on-air by Station anchors refreshing Twitter replies in real time, and decision of Station is final and binding in all respects. Entrants must tweet from a public, unlocked account in order for entries to be eligible. Entries containing incorrect responses, misspelled responses, or responses that do not mention the above specified Twitter handle are ineligible. One (1) entry per person. One (1) winner per household. Previous winners of the Hometown Scramble are ineligible to win successive iterations of the contest.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of technical or mechanical failure, breaking news or weather event, or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of the Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI DMA who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Station within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Wednesday November 22, 2017, one (1) winner will be determined by the method described above at approximately 6:00 a.m. E.T. A second winner will be determined by the method described above at approximately 7:00 a.m. E.T. (two [2] winners on Wednesday November 22, 2017). Each winner will receive one (1) WNEM t-shirt (approximate retail value: $8.00).

Winner will be announced on-air immediately following the contest, and is responsible for emailing their name, date of birth, address, and preferred t-shirt size (Small, Medium, Large, X-Large or 2X-Large) to Sponsor at edie.adams@wnem.com . Prize will be mailed to winner at the address provided.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor use the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.wnem.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity unless prohibited by law, within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, prize will be reserved for use in future contests. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MI state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner's list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Thursday, December 7, 2017 to Winner's List/WNEM Thanksgiving Scramble at the Sponsor’s address above.