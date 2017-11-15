Police seek identity of two men in ongoing investigation - WNEM TV 5

Police seek identity of two men in ongoing investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Saginaw Township Police Dept. Source: Saginaw Township Police Dept.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public's help identifying two men. 

The Saginaw Township Police Department posted surveillance video images of the two subjects to their Facebook on Wednesday, Nov. 15. They said the two men are wanted in an ongoing criminal investigation, but did not release more details. 

>>See more photos<<

If you know the two subjects, call the department at 989-791-7226 or private message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

