Police seek identity of two men in ongoing investigation

Authorities need the public's help identifying two men.

The Saginaw Township Police Department posted surveillance video images of the two subjects to their Facebook on Wednesday, Nov. 15. They said the two men are wanted in an ongoing criminal investigation, but did not release more details.

>>See more photos<<

If you know the two subjects, call the department at 989-791-7226 or private message them on Facebook.

