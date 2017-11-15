Michigan doctor expected to change plea in sex assault cases - WNEM TV 5

Michigan doctor expected to change plea in sex assault cases

Larry Nassar (Source: CNN) Larry Nassar (Source: CNN)
LANSING, MI (AP) -

A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty pleas to close criminal cases in two counties.

Online court records show change-of-plea hearings for 54-year-old Dr. Larry Nassar are set for Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 -- a week before jury selection was to begin in one Michigan county.

Nassar previously pleaded guilty in federal court in a separate child pornography case. He's scheduled to be sentenced in the porn case in December.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for one of Nassar's defense attorneys. A spokeswoman for the state Attorney General Bill Schuette declined comment, citing a gag order.

Nassar also has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

