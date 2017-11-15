Man "covered in blood" wandering around gas station sparks bizarre arrest

A man “covered in blood” wandering around a gas station in Mason County was arrested after a “bizarre” altercation with deputies.

It started at around 2:50 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the EZ-Mart BP gas station on US-10 in Scottville.

Deputies got a call from a station clerk that a man was walking around the business covered in blood and holding a piece of meat in his hand.

The man also apparently got in someone’s car and sat in the backseat until he was asked to leave.

When deputies arrived they tracked the man to a mobile home next to the gas station.

Investigators found blood in the yard, on the steps, and on the front door of the trailer.

After knocking on the door, deputies report Roy Purple, 62, from Scottville, answered the door and demanded they leave the property.

Officials report Purple was obviously intoxicated, and when deputies asked him about the blood on the door, he said it was Santa Claus.

Deputies said that at one point in the conversation Mr. Purple lunged at one of the deputies and a scuffle broke out. He was then taken into custody.

Deputies believe the blood came from a dead deer that was in front of the trailer. It had been hit by a car, and officials believe Mr. Purple, and a couple other men were cutting pieces off of the deer and cooking it on a grill in the backyard.

Mr. Purple was charged with resisting and opposing an officer.

