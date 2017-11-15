Man "covered in blood" wandering around gas station sparks bizarre arrest

A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.More >
Authorities report that one person is dead after a vehicle was found upside down in a ditch.More >
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >
A Texas sheriff’s Facebook post about weighing possible charges against the driver of a truck with an anti-Trump message on it is going viral.More >
TMZ is reporting 1960s cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield for an unspecified medical problem.More >
Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash in Midland County.More >
Several women in Mid-Michigan disappeared without a trace. Now their friends and family are left wondering what happened to them.More >
Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife and their two young children before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.More >
A young man determined to work and make a better life for himself rode his bike into work, rain or shine, every day.More >
A Michigan man has been arrested following a manhunt that put local schools on alert.More >
